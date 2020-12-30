Society Legal proceedings started against COVID-19 Patient 1,440 Director of An Giang province’s Department of Public Security, Col. Dinh Van Noi, announced on December 30 that the department’s Investigation Security Agency has issued a decision to begin legal proceedings in a case of organising illegal entry into Vietnam in the local district of An Phu on December 24.

Society Camera systems installed to help detect illegal border trespassing Camera systems have been installed along the border line to monitor and detect the illegal trespassing amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Major General Le Quang Dao, Vice Commander and Chief of Staff of the Border Guard High Command, has revealed.