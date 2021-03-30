Business Expressway development corporations merge A contract was inked on March 30 merging the Cuu Long Corporation for Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (CIPM) into the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC).

Business Export profits soar during COVID-19 Many Vietnamese exporters have seen a sudden increase in profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vingroup targets 500 million USD from bond issuance in Singapore Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate Vingroup is planning to seek its shareholders’ approval to raise 500 million USD from issuing unsecured bonds on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Business Binh Phuoc targets becoming industrialised province The southern province of Binh Phuoc recorded economic growth of 7.51 percent in 2020 thanks to its outstanding efforts in containing COVID-19 and promoting economic development, according to a local official.