HCM City’s CPI inches up 0.22 percent in May
Ho Chi Minh City’s consumer price index (CPI) increased slightly by 0.22 percent in May compared to April, the municipal Statistical Office reported.
Among the 11 commodity groups, two saw price decreases, including gas and fuel (down 5.34 percent) and culture, entertainment, and tourism (0.25 percent).
Prices of the remainders all experienced growth, with transport reporting the highest rise at 2.2 percent.
The two groups of food-catering and of housing, electricity, fuel and construction materials posted marginal price increases at 0.03 percent and 0.003 percent, respectively.
The May CPI went up 2.3 percent from the same period last year and 2.32 percent from December 2021.
Also in May, gold and USD prices rose by 0.94 percent and 0.09 percent month-on-month, respectively./.