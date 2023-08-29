HCM City’s CPI inches up 0.7% in August
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7% in August, with eight out of the 11 groups of commodities and services witnessing an increase in prices, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
The office reported that transportation prices recorded the highest growth of 4.15%.
On the downward trend, the prices of post and telecommunications, culture and entertainment, and drugs and medical services decreased by 0.40%, 0.04%, and 0.02% compared to the previous month, respectively.
Gold price in August increased by 0.33%, while the price of US dollar rose by 0.51% compared to those in July.
According to the office, the CPI of the country's biggest city rose by 3.45% in the first eight months of 2023./.