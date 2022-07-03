Business Thaco subsidiary exports car seat covers to RoK Auto part producer Autocom, a subsidiary of Vietnamese automaker THACO, sets to export 107,000 seat covers for Kia Bongo car model in 2022, up 18.5% from the previous year.

Business Binh Duong enjoys record-high trade surplus in H1 Binh Duong posted a highest-ever trade surplus of around 6.3 billion USD in the first half of 2022 as its foreign trade has seen quick recovery since the beginning of this year on the back of the recovery of global production and supply chains.

Business Meet Vietnam comes to UK’s Nottingham to promote trade, investment The Trade Office of Vietnam in the UK in collaboration with the British importer of oriental food EUTEK Group has hosted Meet Vietnam in Nottingham to introduce Vietnamese products and promote opportunities for trade and investment between Vietnam and the British city.