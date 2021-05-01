HCM City’s CPI slightly up in April
The consumer price index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City inched up 0.001 percent in April against March, according to the city’s Statistics Office.
Consumers choose fruits at a supermarket (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The consumer price index (CPI) in Ho Chi Minh City inched up 0.001 percent in April against March, according to the city’s Statistics Office.
The average CPI for the first four months of 2021 rose 1.4 percent compared to last year’s average.
Among the groups of products and services in the CPI basket, increases were seen in beverages and tobacco 0.37 percent; garment-textile, headwear and footwear 0.06 percent; equipment and household appliances 0.14 percent; and transportation 0.99 percent.
Meanwhile, restaurant and catering services fell 0.02 percent against the previous month.
The group of housing, electricity, water, and construction materials saw a contraction of 0.29 percent. This included reductions of 0.08 percent in electricity prices, 3.36 percent in clean water price, and 4.87 percent in cooking gas and fuel prices due to adjustments in petrol prices.
The Statistics Office also reported that the gold price was down 1.11 percent month on month while the US dollar exchange rate expanded 0.24 percent compared to the previous month./.