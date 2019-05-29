Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The consumer price index (CPI) of Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s biggest economic hub, increased by 0.58 percent in May compared with the previous month and 4.41 percent year-on-year, the municipal Statistics Office announced on May 29.Among the 11 commodity groups, seven recorded monthly price hikes, led by transport with a rise of 2.92 percent.Prices of housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials went up 1.01 percent; culture, entertainment, and tourism, 0.29 percent; post and telecoms, 0.12 percent; education, 0.07 percent; medicine and healthcare services, 0.01 percent; and restaurants and catering services, 0.26 percent.Experts explained that the rise was mainly driven by transport, housing, electricity, and water.In May, prices of goods and other services dropped 0.18 percent; beverages and tobacco, 0.06 percent; and equipment and household utensils, 0.03 percent.The group of apparel, headgear, and footwear remained stable throughout the month. –VNA