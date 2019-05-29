HCM City (VNA) – The consumer price index (CPI) of Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s biggest economic hub, increased by 0.58 percent in May compared with the previous month and 4.41 percent year-on-year, the municipal Statistics Office announced on May 29.
Among the 11 commodity groups, seven recorded monthly price hikes, led by transport with a rise of 2.92 percent.
Prices of housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials went up 1.01 percent; culture, entertainment, and tourism, 0.29 percent; post and telecoms, 0.12 percent; education, 0.07 percent; medicine and healthcare services, 0.01 percent; and restaurants and catering services, 0.26 percent.
Experts explained that the rise was mainly driven by transport, housing, electricity, and water.
In May, prices of goods and other services dropped 0.18 percent; beverages and tobacco, 0.06 percent; and equipment and household utensils, 0.03 percent.
The group of apparel, headgear, and footwear remained stable throughout the month. –VNA