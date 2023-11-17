Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese defence minister meets Indian, Japanese, Philippine counterparts Vietnamese Minister of Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang held bilateral meetings with defence leaders from India, Japan and the Philippines on the sidelines of the 17th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the 10th ADMM-Plus in Jakarta, Indonesia on November 16.

Politics NA Vice Chairman hosts Singaporean Senior Minister National Assembly Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen Tran Quang Phuong hosted visiting Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean in Hanoi on November 16, saying that his visit is a practical activity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership.

Politics Quang Ninh, Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture boost cooperation Secretary of the Quang Ninh provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky and Governor of Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture Suzuki Naomichi held talks and signed a cooperation agreement between the two localities, in the northeastern province's Ha Long city on November 16.