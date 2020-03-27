HCM City’s District 9 hospital to be used for COVID-19 treatment
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health will temporarily use the HCM City Oncology Hospital’s District 9 facility to treat COVID-19 patients..
The HCM City Department of Health uses the Can Gio district's Health Centre as a hospital specialising in treatment of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health will temporarily use the HCM City Oncology Hospital’s District 9 facility to treat COVID-19 patients.
Dr Tang Chi Thuong, the department’s deputy head, at an online meeting between the department and hospitals early this week, instructed relevant divisions and hospitals to ensure there are enough doctors and nurses there.
A temporary coronavirus hospital each in Cu Chi district and the Can Gio District Health Centre are the only ones now used to treat people with the disease.
The Can Gio facility will see the number of beds increased to 600 since its quarantine area is no longer because people are being sent to other sites in the district.
The department’s planning and finance division is working with the city Centre for Diseases Prevention and Control to ensure there is adequate preventive equipment for health workers at these hospitals.
Thuong said hospitals should strengthen surveillance of compliance with regulations to prevent health staff from contracting infections.
The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases is shifting patients with all other tropical diseases except tetanus to other general hospitals in the city for continued treatment.
The department wants it to focus on COVID-19 but avoid cross-contamination, and so the number of beds for COVID-19 patients will increase soon to 400 from 80 now.
Thuong also instructed each hospital to set up a negative air pressure cleanroom with essential equipment for COVID-19 patients who need surgery./.
