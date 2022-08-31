Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The value in the first eight months of this year was estimated at 746.57 trillion VND, a rise of 23.2% against the same period last year.The accumulative export turnover of businesses in HCM City through border gates reached 31.75 billion USD, up 9.02% year-on-year, while import was some 43.2 billion USD, up 7.51%.The city’s index of industrial production (IIP) in August grew about 0.5% from the previous month and 104% from the corresponding time in 2021, with mining up 7.5%, and processing and manufacturing up 111.7%.Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his belief that with the growth pace, HCM City will surpass the target of 6-6.5% GDP growth set earlier this year./.