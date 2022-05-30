Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Enterprises in HCM City exported 20.7 billion USD worth of goods in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent, according to the municipal Statistics Office.



If crude oil is excluded, export value reached 19.8 billion USD, up 7.3 percent.



The export value of industrial products witnessed the biggest growth in the period, hitting 12.6 billion USD, 11 percent higher than that of the same period last year, accounting for 74.9 percent of the total.



Of the figure, computers, electronic products and components raked in 6.85 billion USD; machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts 1.13 billion USD; garment-textile 1.8 billion USD; and footwear 1 billion USD, up 4.2 percent, 18.6 percent, 30.3 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

Notably, the export turnover of crude oil increased by 24.6 percent to 869 million USD in spite of a nearly-19-percent decrease in the export volume in January – May.



China remained the biggest importer of HCM City in the period, spending 4.37 billion USD on imports from the Vietnamese southern hub, up 10.6 percent year-on-year. It was followed by the US and Japan, with respective values of nearly 3 billion USD and 1.1 billion USD.



HCM City’s import value was also reported to pick up 11.6 percent in the reviewed period, reaching 28.44 billion USD.



The municipal statistics office said the city has recorded remarkable socio-economic rebound. The municipal authorities have granted establishment certificates to 17,259 businesses so far this year, with a total registered capital of nearly 227 trillion VND (over 9.7 billion USD), up 12.5 percent year-on-year./.



