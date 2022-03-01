HCM City’s export turnover grows 5.9 percent in first two months
Ho Chi Minh City exported 7.38 billion USD worth of goods in the first two months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 5.9 percent.
(Illustrative photo: VNA)
Data from the city’s statistics office showed that in the months, exports excluding crude oil reached 7.11 billion USD, up 4.3 percent.
The State economic sector earned 343.7 million USD from exports, up 22.8 percent against the same period last year, and the non-State one, 2.28 billion USD, surging 33.7 percent. The foreign-invested sector raked in 4.27 billion USD, a decrease of 3 percent.
The export value of industrial products witnessed a year-on-year growth of nearly 43 percent, surpassing 5.3 billion USD and holding a lion’s share of 77 percent. Of the number, the export of computer, electronic products and components earned 2.6 billion USD; garment-textile 797.6 million USD, up 20.2 percent and 88.2 percent, respectively.
Farm produce recorded an export value of 695.3 million USD, expanding 63.3 percent and holding 10 percent of the total.
China remained one of the biggest importers of HCM City goods in the first two months. It bought 1.32 billion USD worth of commodities in the reviewed period, slipping 16.4 percent year on year and making up 19.2 percent of the city’s exports, followed by the US.
Local businesses in rubber-plastic and garment-textile are receiving a large amount of orders and striving to meet deadlines./.