Business Nationwide economic census begins on March 1 The General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) launched the 2021 Economic Census across the nation on March 1.

Business Vietnam climbs three spots in global soft power rankings Vietnam has climbed up three spots to rank 47th out of 105 countries in Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Index Report 2021.

Business HCM City’s CPI inches up 1.19 percent in February The consumer price index (CPI) in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City increased 1.19 percent in February from the previous month, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Business Over 18,000 new firms set up in first two months More than 18,000 new businesses were established in the first two months of 2021, a year-on-year decline of 4 percent, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.