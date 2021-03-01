HCM City’s export turnover surges 25.1 pct. in first 2 months
HCM City’s export turnover surges 25.1 percent in the first two months of 2021. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City exported 8 billion USD worth of goods during the first two months of 2021, according to the municipal Department of Statistics, a 25.1 percent increase year-on-year.
Excluding crude oil, export turnover stood at over 7.6 billion USD in the period, a rise of 26.5 percent compared to the same period last year.
The export value of wood and wooden products posted the highest growth, surging 60.4 percent year-on-year to 224.6 million USD.
China remained the southern city’s biggest buyer, with revenue totalling nearly 1.8 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 31.6 percent and accounting for 23.2 percent of its export value.
It was followed by the US with 1.2 billion USD, up 15.1 percent.
Local enterprises spent 10.92 billion USD on importing goods in the period, up 53 percent year-on-year./.