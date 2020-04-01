Business Banks maintain normal operations during national social distancing Banking services will remain available to meet the transaction demands of businesses and individuals, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business QI agriculture posts nearly 49 percent growth in trade surplus Vietnam’s agriculture sector gained a trade surplus of nearly 2.9 billion USD in the first quarter of 2020, up 48.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Ministry implements procedures for EVFTA ratification The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been coordinating with relevant ministries and departments to complete all necessary procedures for the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business HCM City attracts over 1 billion USD in FDI HCM City had lured over 1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year as at March 20, down 33 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the city’s bureau of statistics.