HCM City’s exports up 7.5 percent in first quarter
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - HCM City earned 9.85 billion USD from exports in the first quarter of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, thanks to support policies and effective trade promotion.
However, the export value of agro-forestry-fishery products fell due to lower prices.
Agricultural exports dropped by 3.2 percent to 860 million USD, with coffee shipments declining by 11.1 percent to 143.2 million USD, and rubber shipments by more than 37 percent to 85.5 million USD.
Forestry exports were worth 132.6 million USD, down 8.9 percent, and fisheries exports declined by nearly a fifth to 188.3 million USD.
Industrial products accounted for 78.4 percent of the city’s exports. They were worth 6.76 billion USD, as shipments of computers, electronic products and accessories increased by 35.3 percent to 3.59 billion USD.
Textile and garment exports fell 11.3 percent to 1.17 billion USD.
China remained the city’s largest export market, buying goods worth more than 2.15 billion USD, a 31.6 percent increase and accounting for 23.4 percent of total exports.
The second largest market was the US, with an export value of more than 1.58 billion USD, up 5.9 percent./.