HCM City's friendship association works to strengthen Vietnam - Cuba relations
Cuban Consul General in HCM City Ariandne Feo Labrada speaks at the congress (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) -
This orientation was approved at the 3rd congress of the association for the 2023-2028 tenure held in HCM City on December 28.
Accordingly, the VCFA HCMC will focus on promoting communication activities, including setting up a Youtube channel, to introduce the country and people of Cuba to people from all walks of life, especially young people, and the importance of the Vietnam-Cuba relations in the new situation.
Activities to strengthening economic cooperation between HCM City and Cuban localities and partners will be also organised.
The association will continue to coordinate effectively with the Cuban Consulate General in HCM City in implementing people-to-people diplomacy activities.
In her speech at the congress, Cuban Consul General in HCM City Ariandne Feo Labrada said the VCFA HCMC is a core force in developing the special solidarity between Cuba and Vietnam, adding that the association has supported and organised many activities to strengthen and develop the relations between the two countries’ people.
She thanked the VCFA HCMC for its supports for the Cuban Consulate General, reaffirming her commitment to join efforts of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the VCFA HCMC to increase activities to further strengthen the special traditional friendship between the two countries and their people./.