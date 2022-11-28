HCM City’s growth contributes importantly to ensuring nation’s major balances: PM
Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic development results make an important contribution to stabilising the macro-economy and ensuring major balances of the whole country, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on November 27 at his meeting with leaders of the city.
Mindful of difficulties facing the city – the nation’s economic locomotive, PM Phuc affirmed that the Government always stands by the side of the city in accordance with its responsibilities, obligations, functions and duties.
He asked HCM City to focus on promoting three growth drivers of consumption, public investment and export; encouraging start-ups and innovation; and developing and applying science and technology to become a role model for the whole country to follow.
In the short term, attention should be paid to the planning work and disbursement of public investment, he stressed, urging the city to coordinate with ministries and sectors to address bottlenecks in the implementation of key projects.
The Government leader also requested HCM City to promote digital and green transformation, develop circular economy, diversify products and supply chains, create more jobs for labourers, and well implement social welfare policies.
The Government leader stated that many issues proposed by the city have been handled by the Government, ministries and sectors, including corporate bonds, real estate, credit lines, tourism passports, operation of the petroleum market, and public-private partnership in development investment.
In the first 11 months of 2022, the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) is estimated to rise by 9%, the index of industrial production (IIP) by 17.3%, export value 10.3% to 49.5 billion USD, import turnover 10% to 66.2 billion USD, and budget value estimated to reach 457.5 trillion VND (18.4 billion USD).
As of October 31, the city had disbursed over 11.4 trillion VND, equal to 30.48% of the plan./.