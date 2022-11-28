Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Quang Binh boosts cooperation with Lao locality Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh and Khammoune province of Laos have recently signed an agreement aimed at boosting their friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

Politics Vietnamese, Indian parties look to promote traditional relations Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has recently paid a courtesy visit to President of Indian National Congress (INC) Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi.