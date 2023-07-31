Travel Infographic Vietnam targeting 5 night tourism products and services The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a project to promote the advantages of night products and services to help bolster the brand name to attract more visitors to the country, increase their spending, and extend their stay.

Destinations "Enjoy Da Nang 2023" programme opens A tourism promotion programme called “Enjoy Da Nang 2023” kicked off on July 28 at Bien Dong (East Sea) park in the central city of Da Nang.

Travel Travel firms race to attract foreign tourists with new visa law The Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on the Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, as well as the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam is expected to serve as momentum for the tourism sector towards the target of welcoming 8 million international holidaymakers this year.

Travel Tam Dao - Small town in the clouds Nestled at an altitude of over 900 metres above sea level, Tam Dao town in the northern province of Vinh Phuc boasts a cool and pleasant climate throughout the year. The town is dotted with buildings that reflect French architecture and also offers unique cuisine that is popular among local people and tourists alike.