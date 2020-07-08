Society Hoa Hao Buddhism marks 81st founding anniversary The Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha’s Central Executive Committee held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on July 8 to mark the sect’s 81st founding anniversary, attended by Buddhists from 18 cities and provinces nationwide.

HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-2021 academic year Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-2021 academic year.

Winners of Vietnam Ancestral Global Day Contest honoured A virtual ceremony to honour winners of the Vietnam Ancestral Global Day Contest 2020 was held on July 7 night connecting Hanoi with 10 locations around the world, including Hung Kings' Temple in Phu Tho province and those in Malaysia, Taiwan, the UAE, Germany, Slovakia, the US, Canada, Australia, and Nigeria.