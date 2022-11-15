HCM City’s incubator ranked among 10 best in Southeast Asia
The Institute of Innovation under the University of Economics HCM City is the only university incubator in Vietnam recognised as one of the Ten Best Startup Support Organisations in Southeast Asia (AsiaStar 10x10 Launchpad) under the AsiaStar 10x10 programme.
Students at the University of Economics HCM City participate in the GrandAR Piano project experience - A project that combines AR technology and music. (Photo courtesy of the Institute of Innovation)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Institute of Innovation under the University of Economics HCM City is the only university incubator in Vietnam recognised as one of the Ten Best Startup Support Organisations in Southeast Asia (AsiaStar 10x10 Launchpad) under the AsiaStar 10x10 programme.
As part of its Project AsiaForward initiative, Alibaba Cloud has teamed up with tech ecosystem partners to celebrate the diverse achievements of tech-driven entities in Southeast Asia.
Known as AsiaStar 10×10, the initiative gives recognition to 100 companies, communities, and projects in ten categories across the region: Trailblazers, Gamechangers, Growth, Enablers, Explorers, Open Source, Frontiers, Impact, Investors, and Launchpad.
Results were announced at the annual Apsara Conference held in Singapore on November 4.
Individuals and organisations are considered for many factors such as uniqueness, development potential, social influence and meaningful impact on Southeast Asian technology from July 2021 to June 2022.
The AsiaStar 10x10 Launchpad Award is a testament to the continuous efforts and creativity of the Institute of Innovation in developing an international standard incubation programme, helping Vietnamese projects and start-up companies develop sustainably and access world markets.
The Institute of Innovation incubator is one of the most active university incubators in Vietnam and affects more than 30,000 local students and young entrepreneurs./.