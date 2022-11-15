Society Ben Tre develops value chains for key agricultural products Ben Tre Province is taking measures to effectively improve value chains for eight key agricultural products, including coconut, green skin and pink flesh grapefruit, rambutan, longan, ornamental plants and flowers, pigs, cows, and saltwater shrimp.

Society UNICEF leader values Vietnam’s achievements in child protection, care The Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, highly valued Vietnam’s achievements in child protection and care during a three-day visit to Vietnam that concluded on November 13.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing smart cities to better serve people Practicality, efficiency, and closer links between the government and the people to better serve individuals and businesses are the basic goals within Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Smart City project.