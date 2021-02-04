Business Bao Viet’s 2020 after-tax profit up 28.5 percent Bao Viet Holdings and its affiliates reported positive growth last year with total turnover of 48.949 trillion VND (2.12 billion USD), up 9.1 percent year-on-year and surpassing the annual target by 8.9 percent.

Business Ben Tre working to combat IUU fishing The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is stepping up measures to address bottlenecks in fighting irregular, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, in keeping with recommendations from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Digital transformation no longer optional for small firms: seminar Vietnamese enterprises, especially small and medium-sized ones, should embrace digital transformation to survive but also improve their production and trading processes and business efficiency in the industry 4.0 era, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a recent seminar heard in Ho Chi Minh City.