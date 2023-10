Ho Chi Minh City ’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the first nine months of this year increases by 3.2% year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the first nine months of this year increased by 3.2% year-on-year, regaining its attractiveness to foreign investors, suppliers and clients.Earlier, the seven-month and eight-month figures stood at 2.2% and 2.6%, respectively, which demonstrated that industrial production in the country’s southern biggest economic hub has overcome the downturn period. In September alone, the index went up 2.9% month-on-month, and 8.1% year-on-year.According a survey conducted by HCM City’s competent agencies among local processing and manufacturing enterprises, 31.8% said their production and business got better in the third quarter as compared with the previous three months, 35.4% said their operations remained stable and 32.8% said they faced more severe obstacles.Notably, State-owned enterprises were the most optimistic, with up to 89.7% saying their operations got better or remained stable, as compared with 65.3% and 65.2% in foreign-invested and non-state businesses.For the fourth quarter, 35.8% of the respondents hoped for better performance, 36.8% expected stability in production and business, and 27.3% forecast more difficulties. Up to 76.9% of State firms showed optimistic views, while that among foreign-invested and non-State enterprises was 73.3% and 70.3%, respectively.