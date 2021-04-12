Society Lao students celebrate Bunpimay Festival in Vietnam More than 400 Lao students studying in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue gathered on April 10 night to celebrate Bunpimay, the traditional New Year Festival of Laos.

Society Permanent Vice NA Chaiman pays Chol Chnam Thmay visit to Soc Trang Politburo member and Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on April 10 visited and extended his greetings to dignitaries of the Mekong delta province of Soc Trang’s Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association on the occasion of the Khmer people’s Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) festival.

Society Vietnamese Ambassador in Paris receives French honour Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep was presented the French State’s National Order of the Legion of Honour, Class Commandeur, at a ceremony held at the French foreign ministry’s headquarters on April 9.

Society Mine action in Vietnam making progress: UNDP country chief The mine action sector in Vietnam is blessed with a strong and genuine partnership between the government and development partners, and the important progress made over the past few years is a clear indicator that it is indeed feasible for it to think big and make ambitious yet realistic strategies and plans to reach the finish line.