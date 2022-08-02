HCM City’s July CPI picks up 0.4%
Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) picked up 0.4% month-on-month in July, with the hike in the prices of most commodities and services slowing down, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
The highest rise was seen in prices of telecommunications services (1.83%), followed by entertainment and tourism services (1.74%).
Prices of food and catering services advanced 1.13% compared to June, with fresh, dried or processed vegetables going up 2.17%; cattle meat, 1.78%; eggs, 1.59%; poultry meat, 1.58%; and rice, 0.17%.
Those of housing, water supply, electricity, fuel and construction materials increased slightly by 0.28%, with gas and other forms of energy declining 1.44%.
Those of transport services slid 2.83% on the back of a 7.31% drop in fuel after petrol prices were revised down three times last month. Home appliances edged down 0.09%./.