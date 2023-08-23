Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos boost front work cooperation among localities A conference to exchange experiences on front works and to review the implementation a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kon Tum province and Laos’s Attapeu and Sekong provinces on cooperation opened in Kon Tum on August 23.

Politics President hails visit by leader of Komeito party of Japan President Vo Van Thuong has hailed the ongoing visit by Chief Representative of Japan's Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties this year, and believed that the trip would contribute to promoting bilateral cooperation.

Politics NA Chairman hosts Japan’s Komeito party leader National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for visiting Komeito party Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo in Hanoi on August 23.