Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen (R) shakes hands with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (Photo: VNA)

Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen (third, right), Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and delegates at the reception (Photo: VNA)

- Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen on August 23 hosted a reception for Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, who is on a working visit to the southern metropolis.Nen highlighted the significance of Wong’s trip, affirming that it will generate new momentum for the bilateral relationship, especially as the two countries are marking the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and the five years of the strategic partnership (2018 - 2023).Over the past half century, the Vietnam-Australia relationship has witnessed robust development, characterised by harmonious bond and deepening political trust, and increasingly comprehensive, practical, and effective cooperation across various domains, he said.Nen spoke highly of Wong’s support to promoting cooperation between HCM City and Australian partners.HCM City and Australian partners have maintained a strong and cooperative relationship in the spheres of investment, education, and healthcare, he said, stressing that the southern metropolis aspires to further enhance cooperation with Australian partners, particularly in such areas as high-quality human resources training, energy transition, urban infrastructure development, and climate change mitigation.He expressed his belief that the Australian guest’ official visit to Vietnam helps not only tighten the Vietnam-Australia relations but also open up new cooperation opportunities between the governments, businesses, and people of the two countries.The shared interests and concerns between the two countries, coupled with their trust, expectations, and determination, will help create even more effective breakthroughs in the bilateral relations in the near future, he said.