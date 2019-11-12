HCM City’s leader welcomes delegates of SSEAYP
Vice Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Vo Thi Dung on November 12 hosted a reception for delegates of the 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP) as part of their ongoing visit to the southern city from November 10-13.
At the reception for delegates of the 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP). (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Vice Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Vo Thi Dung on November 12 hosted a reception for delegates of the 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP) as part of their ongoing visit to the southern city from November 10-13.
Dung expressed her pleasure to welcome the guests and said the SSEAYP creates an opportunity for Vietnamese youngsters to study other Southeast Asian countries and Japan as well as introduce the image of Vietnam to international friends.
The official added that the programme is expected to contribute to peace and stability in the region and beyond, especially in the context of global complicated issues.
The SSEAYP 2019 with diverse activities and in-depth discussions of matters that are of interest of young people will be useful for the development of each country, including Vietnam, she said.
Yamamoto Shigeki, general manager of the SSEAYP, said the programme aims to enhance friendship between Japanese youths and their peers in Southeast Asia.
He expressed his belief that despite political, cultural, economic, social and religious differences between the countries, the participation of outstanding youngsters will help increase mutual understanding and joint efforts to build peace in the region and the world.
The SSEAYP is a cooperation programme between the governments of the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan, with a view to enhancing cultural exchanges and friendship between ASEAN and Japanese youths.
The 46th SSEAYP Nippon Maru departed on November 3 from Japan with the participation of 328 ASEAN and Japanese youths, including 29 Vietnamese.
Ho Chi Minh City was the first leg of the ship. A ceremony to see the ship off will take place on November 13 in Hiep Phuoc port, Long Thoi commune, Nha Be district./.