Politics Vietnamese, Japanese PMs agree to boost bilateral ties in all fields Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio on November 13 agreed to maintain the exchange of delegations and intensify bilateral ties in all fields during their meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Politics German Chancellor begins official visit to Vietnam German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Hanoi on November 13, starting a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Vietnam welcomes Ukraine’s joining Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has congratulated Ukraine on officially joining the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), which, he said, will open up new cooperation opportunities for both sides.

Politics Vietnamese, Singaporean Government leaders meet in Cambodia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed Singapore support Vietnam in building a digital platform and promoting digital transformation while meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 12 on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.