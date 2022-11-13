HCM City's leader welcomes secretary of Cuban parliament, state council
Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on November 12 received Homero Acosta Alvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba.
Vice Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) and Homero Acosta Alvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba, at the meeting on November 12. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai on November 12 received Homero Acosta Alvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba.
The host official stressed that the Party organisation, administration, and people of HCM City appreciate Cuba’s wholehearted assistance for Vietnam, including the city, in the COVID-19 combat.
HCM City will always stay united with Cuba and ready to do its utmost to help develop the special traditional relations, solidarity, trust, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, he noted.
Hai called on Cuba to step up bilateral cooperation in the fields where it has strength such as health care and education while increasing friendship exchanges between students and youths of HCM City and Cuba.
He suggested Alvarez introduce Cuban localities with similar conditions to HCM City to form cooperative ties in the time ahead. He also expressed the city’s willingness to join hands with the Caribbean nation to resolve difficulties to translate cooperation agreements into concrete and effective projects.
For his part, Alvarez said Cuba always treasures the strong fraternity with Vietnam, noting that despite numerous difficulties and challenges, Cuba will never give up its ideals but stay persistent in the path of national construction and development.
Cuba appreciates Vietnam’s heartfelt assistance during trying times and also hopes to learn the Southeast Asian country’s experience in law and policy making, he added.
Highly valuing HCM City’s potential and dynamic development, he took note of his host’s cooperation proposals and affirmed that Cuba will not only provide scholarships for Vietnamese students or help Vietnam and HCM City in terms of health care, but also be ready to do everything it can, with sincerity, to maintain and develop the fine friendship between the two nations./.