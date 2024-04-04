Business Agro-forestry-fishery exports likely to hit 54-55 billion USD With trade promotion activities intensified, the agro-forestry-fishery sector is able to earn 54-55 billion USD in export revenue this year as assigned by the Prime Minister, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Vietnam boosts trade promotion in Algerian locality The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria coordinated with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Algeria's Béjaia province organised a seminar on April 2 to introduce economic and trade cooperation potential between the two countries.

State budget revenue from exports, imports down 4.2% in Q1 State budget revenue from exports and imports in the first quarter of this year reached 88.35 trillion VND (3.53 billion USD), equivalent to 26.3% of the estimate, and down 4.2% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs reported on April 3.

Vietnamese tuna products exported to 80 markets worldwide The exports of Vietnam's aquatic product posted positive growth in the first quarter of this year, bringing hope for the entire seafood industry, including processed tuna products.