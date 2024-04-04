HCM City’s market stabilisation programme wins support of businesses
The market stabilisation programme covers food, foodstuff and other necessaries, including those in service of the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – As many as 69 enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City have engaged in the city’s market stabilisation programme this year, up 10 from the number in 2023.
The municipal People’s Committee has issued a plan on the implementation of the programme that covers food, foodstuff and other necessaries, including those in service of the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
The majority of the participating enterprises are reputable brands, commanding a high market share and serving as key nodes in supply chains that span across many cities and provinces nationwide.
Therefore, this year’s programme is expected to help increase output, as well as consumers’ access to goods governed by the price stabilisation policy.
Products under the programme rise by 4-6% year-on-year and make up 21-32% of the market share in ordinary months, and 24-41% in the Lunar New Year period.
The enterprises will receive support in business premises rental prices, transport services and brand building.
The programme, together with many others in support of production and business activities in the country’s southern biggest economic hub, is set to raise production capacity and competitiveness of the participating firms in particular and those in the city in general./.