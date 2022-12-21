Society President meets war veterans of Dien Bien Phu in the Air victory President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with a delegation from the liaison board of war veterans from the air defence-missile force and Division 361, in Hanoi on December 20 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of “Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory.

Society Front leader sends letter of greetings to Christians President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent a letter of congratulations to Catholic and Protestant dignitaries, priests and followers nationwide, wishing them a warm and merry Christmas.

Society Relevant forces well coordinate in settling IUU violations Greater efforts are needed to promptly detect, prevent, handle violations related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, especially acts of brokerage to bring Vietnamese fishing vessels to foreign waters for illegal fishing, an official from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Directorate of Fisheries (DoF) has said.

Society Ninh Binh develops sustainable livelihoods in heritage area Do Thi Tuyen remembered the early days when she joined a tourist boat team in her hometown in the northern province of Ninh Binh in 2003.