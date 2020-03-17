Society COVID-19: UK Ambassador thanks Vietnamese doctors, Gov’t officials UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has recently made a clip in Vietnamese language, thanking Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese citizens from Europe Three flights of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying 159 passengers, mostly Vietnamese citizens returning from Europe, landed at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province on March 16.

Society Face masks in public places required for all As from March 16, 2020, Vietnam requires all Vietnamese citizens and foreigners in Vietnam to wear face masks in public places.

Society Ninh Thuan provides vocational training for rural workers The south-central province of Ninh Thuan plans to provide vocational training for 2,600 workers living in rural areas this year, with the aim of providing 82 percent of them with jobs.