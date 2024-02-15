HCM City (VNA) – Nguyen Hue flower street in Ho Chi Minh City attracted over 1.2 million visitors from February 7-14 (from the 28th day of the 12th lunar month to the 5th day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Dragon).

The flower street was organised by Saigontourist Group under the direction of the HCM City People’s Committee, and supported by agencies and departments.

According to the organiser, about 10 million images relating to the flower street have been posted on the media and social networks during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

Seensio Go app - an AI-powered Augmented Reality app for Vietnam’s most visited landmarks, starting with Nguyen Hue walking street have recorded tens of thousands of downloads. App users can witness a dragon fly over the iconic tourist site during Tet, snap selfies with SeensioGo-specific characters and share them on social networks.

Pham Huy Binh, Chairman of the Saigontourist Group, said that the flower street clean-up will be finished by February 16 morning instead of February 15 as previously planned. Meanwhile, the two dragon mascots at the street welcome gate will be kept until the end of the first lunar month./.