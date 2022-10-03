Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,412 VND/USD on October 3, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 30).

Business E-commerce needs better legal framework to prevent tax loss: insiders The fast-growing e-commerce sector is making big money but its tax payments are not commensurate with its revenues, exposing the need for a better tax policy to prevent losses, according to insiders.

Sci-Tech FPT Software produces made in Vietnam chips Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry.