HCM City’s number of firms grows over 26 percent from 2016
A corner of HCM City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The number of businesses in Ho Chi Minh City amounted to 216,170 in 2021, up 26.2 percent from 2016, according to the city’s economic census for last year.
Of the total figure, there were 270 State-owned enterprises, down 22.9 percent from 2016.
By contrast, the numbers of non-state and FDI enterprises were at 208,609 and 7,291, up 25.1 and 75.2 percent, respectively.
The decrease of state-owned firms during this period reflected the policy of the Party and State in arranging, transforming, and equitising the group in order to improve their role and business production efficiency.
Among localities, Thu Duc city posted the highest number of operating companies, at 30,729, followed by District 1 (18,184 firms), Tan Binh district (16,745), and Binh Tan district (15,333).
According to the municipal Statistics Office, recent years saw an increase in the number of enterprises and an increasing trend of shifting business density from the central to the suburban areas. These mean that the city’s proper policies have created favourable conditions for business development./.