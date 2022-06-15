Videos Large room for Vietnam to boost medicinal herbs exports to Japan There remains large room for Vietnam to promote the export of medicinal herbs to Japan, especially when many Japanese pharmaceutical companies are planning to import these products from the Southeast Asian country.

Videos HSBC lowers Vietnam’s inflation forecast to 3.5% HSBC has lowered its forecast on Vietnam’s inflation rate in 2022 to 3.5 percent from its earlier prediction of 3.7 percent due to the stable domestic food price, which is expected to help curb the country’s headline inflation.

Business Binh Duong GRDP grows 6.85 percent in first half The southern province of Binh Duong’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 6.85 percent in the first six months against the same period last year.

Business Vietnam Airlines to resume flights from London Heathrow Airport this month The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said it will officially resume operations at Terminal 4 of London Heathrow Airport in the UK from June 22.