HCM City’s October CPI rises 0.45%
Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.45% in October, with eight of the 11 groups of goods and services witnessing an increase in prices, the municipal Statistics Office reported on October 31.
At a book store of the Vietnam Education Publishing House. (Photo: VNA)
Prices in the education bracket recorded the highest growth, at 4.95%, followed by beverages and cigarettes (1.34%); home repair services (1.18%); and housing, electricity, water, fuel and construction materials (0.64%).
Prices of food and catering services rose 0.31% during the month, with food and processed food going up 0.28% and 0.88%, respectively.
The textiles, hats and footwear group also saw prices picking up by 0.27%.
Prices in the traffic group posted the highest decrease at 1.89%, mainly because of lower costs in its sub-groups of fuel and public transport services./.