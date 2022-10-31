Business HCM City’s State budget collection meets target ahead of schedule Ho Chi Minh City’s State budget collection has reached its target ahead of schedule, surpassing 392.7 trillion VND (17 billion USD) in the first ten months of this year, up 1.6% from the estimate and 22.3% year-on-year, reported the municipal Statistics Office.

Business Vietnam attends 21st World Congress of IUFoST in Singapore The 21st World Congress of the International Union of Food Science & Technology (IUFoST) is being held in Singapore from October 31 – November 3, attracting over 1,200 delegates from 60 countries, including Vietnam.

Business Vietnam-RoK business week opens in HCM City The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Ho Chi Minh City and the municipal Department of External Affairs on October 31 launched a Vietnam-RoK business week targeting sustainable development.

Business More favourable mechanisms needed to attract firms’ engagement in e-commerce Economists attending an October 31 seminar said the Vietnamese Government has created favourable mechanisms to facilitate businesses’ engagement in e-commerce, along with ideal legal infrastructure related to the sector.