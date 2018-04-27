At the reception (Source: VNA)

– Friendship parliamentarians’ groups of Vietnam and Ukraine should promote their role in connecting Ukrainian enterprises with Vietnamese counterparts, including those in Ho Chi Minh City, a municipal official has said.Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Truong Thi Anh made the suggestion at a reception for visiting Chairwoman of the Ukraine-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Group Yurynets Oksana Vasylivna in the city on April 26.During the meeting, Anh briefed the guest on the southern hub’s socio-economic development and activities of the People’s Councils at all levels in the city.She expressed the hope that HCM City and Ukraine will bolster information sharing and support each other for mutual development.Yurynets Oksana Vasylivna, who is also Chairperson of the Subcommittee on Regional and Cross-Border Cooperation between Ukraine and the EU Countries of Committee on European Integration, showed her impression of the strong and dynamic development of Vietnam and HCM City in particular.She stressed that the similarities between Vietnam and Ukraine in their history of fighting foreign invaders for national independence are a favourable foundation for enhancing their friendship and cooperation in many fields such as education, science and technology.She hoped Vietnam and Ukraine would carry out more activities to promote all-level cooperation in the fields of their common concern and in potential domains.-VNA