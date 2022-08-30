Politics Vietnamese naval ship begins visit to Indonesia Naval ship HQ 012-Ly Thai To of Brigade 162 of the Naval Region 4 arrived in Batu Ampar port of Indonesia on August 29, beginning its visit, exchange and joint drill with the Indonesian Navy.

Politics Vietnamese diplomatic sector's 77th anniversary marked in Geneva The Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, hosted a ceremony on August 29 to celebrate the 77th founding anniversary of the diplomatic sector (August 28, 1945-2022).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 30 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee talks socio-economic recovery, development projects The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an extraordinary session in Hanoi on August 29 to look into the assignment of tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme and investments for them.