HCM City’s Party official welcomes delegation of Lao localities
The meeting between Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (centre) and officials of Lao localities on August 29. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee, received visiting officials from Vientiane capital and Champasak and Savannakhet provinces of Laos on August 29.
The Lao officials are on a visit to HCM City to attend a ceremony marking the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam - Laos diplomatic ties (September 5) and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries (July 18).
Nen said over the last 60 years, Vietnam and Laos have developed an extremely special and great relationship at multiple levels and across multiple spheres. All agencies and organisations of HCM City have had direct or indirect ties with Lao partners.
HCM City is always delighted at Laos’s achievements, he noted, expressing his belief that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Lao people will soon surmount difficulties and successfully build an independent, self-reliant, and prosperous country with a growing stature in the international and regional arenas.
The women's unions of HCM City and Champasak province sign an MoU on cooperation on August 29. (Photo: VNA)The official said he hoped HCM City and Lao localities will maintain frequent mutual visits, promote communications to educate younger generations about the traditional bilateral ties, and increase the sharing of experience in the fields matching both sides’ concern.
On behalf of Lao localities, leaders of Vientiane, Champasak, and Savannakhet appreciated assistance from the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, including HCM City, especially amid economic difficulties and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts at present.
They highly valued Vietnam and HCM City’s organisation of many activities marking the Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, along with their host’s opinions about the two countries’ special ties, including between Lao localities and HCM City.
They said they believed the bilateral cooperation will contribute to the two countries’ fast and sustainable development.
Following the meeting, leaders of HCM City and Lao localities witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding on cooperation between the HCM City Women’s Union and the women’s unions of Vientiane and Champasak./.