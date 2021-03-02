HCM City's police request prosecution of flight attendant for spreading COVID-19
HCM City (VNA) - The People's Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City on March 2 said it has received an investigation conclusion and other documents linked to a case of "spreading contagious disease to others" involving a 29-year-old flight attendant, who is Patient 1,342.
The Investigation Security Agency under the municipal Department of Public Security has requested the prosecution of Duong Tan Hau for spreading a dangerous contagious disease to others, under Article 240 of the 2015 Criminal Code.
Per the conclusion, on November 14, 2020, Hau and a Vietnam Airlines flight crew were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Vietnam from Japan and put under quarantine. With two negative test results, he was placed under quarantine at a rented apartment in HCM City’s Tan Binh district until November 28, 2020.
However, during this time, Hau left the apartment to meet two other flight attendants, who later tested positive for the virus.
Hau also left to meet a friend and take an English test at Hutech University. He tested positive on November 28, while his friend tested positive two days later.
The Investigation Security Agency said Hau’s activities caused both material and non-material damage. The material losses have been estimated to exceed 4.47 billion VND (193,800 USD), with the related quarantine affecting the lives of over 2,000 people in the city.
The agency has also sent a dispatch to competent agencies requesting the handling of Vietnam Airlines’ violations in quarantine organisation./.