Quang Ninh's Van Don airport reopens on March 3 The Ministry of Transport has decided to allow Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh reopen from 6:01am on March 3 after the COVID-19 pandemic has been put under control in the locality and the airport is safe to transport passengers.

First national forum held on engaging men in promoting gender equality A national forum on "Engaging Men and Boys in the Promotion of Gender Equality and the Elimination of Gender-based Violence" was held for the first time in Hanoi with 200 delegates participating both online and in person.

Charity house provides books, clothes for ethnic minorities in Nghe An Mong Van Thanh, a seventh-grader of Bac Ly semi-boarding school for ethnic minorities, browses second-hand books and warm clothes at the charity house in Huoi Trang 1 Village, Bac Ly Commune, the central province of Nghe An.

Youth committee urges integration of youth affairs into policy making Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam (NCYV), Nguyen Anh Tuan, urged ministries and governmental agencies to integrate youth affairs into policy making during the committee's 32nd meeting in Hanoi on March 2.