Business RoK’s Jeju Air to expand flights to Vietnam Jeju Air Co., the biggest low-cost carrier of the Republic of Korea, said on February 6 that it will resume many routes to Vietnam in April after three years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Brokerage revenue falls at most securities companies amid market contraction Brokerage revenue fell at most securities companies amid the general market contraction as the total trading size of the whole market shrank.

Business VinaCapital Ventures pours 1 million USD into agritech startup VinaCapital Ventures, a technology-focused venture capital fund of the Ho Chi Minh City-based VinaCaptial Group, has announced an investment of 1 million USD into Koina, an agritech startup founded in Vietnam.

Business Hai Duong targets 400 million USD in FDI in 2023 The northern province of Hai Duong has set a target to attract 400 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2023, according to Vice Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Duy Hung.