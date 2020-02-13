According to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, of which, the total retail sales of goods reached 3.26 billion USD, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to the same period last year, accounting for 67.61 percent of the total retail sales and services revenue, as the consumption demand of consumers increased heavily due to the festive season.

The revenues of products for Tet holidays were fairly high. Particularly, food and foodstuffs rose by 5.4 percent over the previous month and 13.8 percent year-on-year; garments edged up 4.4 percent over the previous month and 14.8 percent year-on-year; household appliances surged by 7.2 percent over the previous month and 13.7 percent year-on-year.

As for import-export activities, the total export turnover of HCM City-based enterprises at border gates across the country was estimated at more than 3.93 billion USD./.

VNA