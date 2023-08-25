HCM City’s sourcing fair connects supporting-industry buyers, suppliers
HCM City (VNA) – The 2023 Sourcing Fair of Supporting Industries (SFS) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 25, attracting some 20 buyers and 130 suppliers.
The buyers, including Samsung Electronics Vietnam, Techtronic Tools Vietnam, Nidec Powertrain System (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
and Mabuchi Motor Vietnam, presented their lists of more than 350 components in demand from domestic suppliers operating in electricity and electronics, manufacturing mechanics, precision mechanics, robotics and factory automation, automatic transmission equipment, and 3D printing, among many other fields.
The event featured more than 500 pre-arranged hybrid networking sessions between the sides involved.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Director of the HCM City Department of Industry and Trade Le Huynh Minh Tu said main activities like product displays and workshops are expected to help Vietnamese producers in the sector come up with long-term investment plans and step by step engage in global supply chains.
This year’s fair is hoped to promote solutions that can increase foreign funding in production via linking FDI firms to a network of domestic suppliers, the official noted.
According to statistics, five editions of the SFS drew the participation of 96 FDI business, industrial end-product manufacturers, and 370 supporting industrial enterprises from the southern economic hub and other provinces, with 1,320 face-to-face networking sessions held./.
