Business VietinBank to receive over 300 million USD in State capital The Government has approved a plan to invest an additional 6.977 trillion VND (303.2 million USD) in State capital in the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) so as to maintain the State’s ownership percentage at this bank.

Business New COVID-19 outbreak puts brakes on trade, transport The current COVID-19 resurgence has put the brakes on trade, transport and tourism, with all the sectors experiencing declines in May, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on May 31, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (May 28).