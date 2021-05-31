HCM City’s State budget revenue enjoys year-on-year rise of 22.8 percent
Ho Chi Minh City’s State budget collection hits 174.6 trillion VND (7.57 billion USD) during January-May (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s State budget collection is estimated to hit 174.6 trillion VND (7.57 billion USD) during January-May, equivalent to 49 percent of the yearly estimates and up 22.8 percent year-on-year.
The figure also represented a rise of 5.7 percent compared to that of the same period of 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic had yet to break out around the world.
Of the total, domestic revenue in the city was estimated at 123.69 billion VND, equal to 49.8 percent of the estimates and accounting for 70.8 percent of the total and up 21.1 percent over the same period. Revenue from import-export activities is estimated at 50.9 trillion VND, equal to 47.1 percent of the estimates and up 27.3 percent year-on-year. Revenue from crude oil is estimated at 5.86 trillion VND, equal to 68.6 percent of the estimates and up 3.2 percent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, local budget revenue in the period is estimated at 34.18 trillion VND, accounting for 19.6 percent of the total collection, equivalent to 41.6 percent of the estimates and up 7.5 percent year-on-year.
This year, the largest city of Vietnam is assigned to collect 364.89 trillion VND for the State budget, down 10.1 percent from the 2020 estimates and 1.7 percent compared to last year’s real revenue./.