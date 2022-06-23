HCM City’s students to access AI teaching next academic year
Ho Chi Minh City is planning to offer courses in artificial intelligence (AI) at all secondary and high schools, starting from the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the municipal Department of Education and Training.
High school students visit the AI Centre-Software Technology Park in Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Tuoitrenews)HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City is planning to offer courses in artificial intelligence (AI) at all secondary and high schools, starting from the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the municipal Department of Education and Training.
Deputy head of the department Nguyen Bao Quoc said that the sector is building a system to manage education, and organise teaching, learning and intelligence assessment in order to carry out the city’s smart education and lifelong learning project in the 2021-2030 period.
Teaching AI at secondary and high schools is part of the important project, he added.
Over the past three years, several schools in the city have been teaching AI for students, but the scale remains small and limited.
In the 2022-23 academic year, Ho Chi Minh City will pilot including an AI teaching programme in the curricula at its secondary and high schools.
Accordingly, the city will pick five high schools to apply the AI teaching pilot programme, while each district will select a secondary school.
Students will learn AI through informatics and a series of clubs, extracurricular activities and science, legos and robotics contests.
Apart from the selected schools for the pilot project, other schools can teach AI via voluntary on-demand programmes./.