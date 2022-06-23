Society Infographic Five Vietnamese universities named in THE Asia rankings 2022 Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.

Society More service centres set up to support survivors of domestic violence Two more One Stop Service Centres (OSSCs) on June 21 were officially launched in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang City to provide integrated and essential services supporting survivors of gender-based and domestic violence.

Society Vietnam, China promote youth friendship exchange The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee on June 22 jointly organised the Vietnam-China Youth Friendship Exchange Programme 2022.

Society 86 trillion VND earmarked for transport infrastructure in Mekong Delta Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has confirmed that around 86 trillion VND from the State budget will be invested in developing an expressway system for the Mekong Delta region.