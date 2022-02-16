HCM City's success in containing COVID-19 helps manufacturing recover
Demand for goods grew sharply during the Lunar New Year Festival. (Photo: nld.com.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Thanks to Ho Chi Minh City's success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, industry has made a smart recovery.
According to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade, exports through the city's border gates grew from 5.9 percent in November to 8.1 percent in December
Retail sales in January grew by 5.1 percent to 73.5 trillion VND (3.17 billion USD).
Sales of goods increased by 7.1 percent to 47.9 trillion VND and revenues from accommodation and food sales grew by 6.7 percent to 2.78 trillion VND and from tourism by 8 percent to 285 billion VND.
Exports of goods through ports increased by 6.54 percent to 3.75 billion USD.
Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said most production and distribution companies have resumed operations, and retailers plan to co-ordinate with manufacturers and suppliers to increase the supply of essential goods.
All three wholesale markets and 213 out of 234 traditional markets in the city have reopened, ensuring smooth circulation of goods.
In the remaining months of this year the city will promote manufacturing and exports, its Department of Industry and Trade has said.
It targets 5 percent industrial growth, 10 percent growth in retail sales of goods and services and 9 percent increase in foreign trade (excluding crude oil).
To revive the city’s economy this year the department will focus on developing manufacturing, high-tech sectors, supporting industries, and the four key clusters.
It will pay greater attention to promoting key industrial products.
The city will also continue to transform exports with a focus on support services and products and services like software, digital content and others in which the city has advantages./.