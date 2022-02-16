Business Vietnam sustains stature as global manufacturing hub: Taiwanese media An article recently posted on digitimes.com.tw, a media outlet of Taiwan (China), has said despite a year full of challenges in 2021, the Vietnamese economy has not been hampered by supply chains disruptions but sustains its positive outlook and stature as a global manufacturing hub in 2022.

Business Car sales in Vietnam down 34 percent in January As many as 30,742 cars were sold in Vietnam in January, a decline of 34 percent compared to the previous month, according to a monthly report issued by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) on February 15.

Business Vietnam expects official export of durian to China Vietnam has completed negotiations on quarantine and is waiting for a licence on the official export of durian to China.

Business International investors attracted by Vietnam’s economic growth: VinaCapital More people worldwide are becoming aware of Vietnam’s economic growth story and eagerly seeking ways to engage in it, noted CEO of the VinaCapital Fund Management JSC (VinaCapital) Brook Taylor in a recent press release.