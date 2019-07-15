The participants of the summer camp pose for a group photo in front of the Nha Rong Wharf (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A summer camp for 60 young expats kicked off on July 15 in Ho Chi Minh City.



The camp, the 14th of its kind, is arranged by the HCM City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the municipal chapter of the HCM Communist Youth Union (HCYU).



While in Vietnam, the young expats from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, the US, Russia, the Czech Republic and Canada, among others, and members of the HCYU, will join in various activities in HCM City and the southern province of Kien Giang.



They are scheduled to pay visits to tourist attractions and historical sites; explore traditional arts and music and a craft village in Kien Giang.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, vice head of the HCM City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and head of the organising board Vo Thanh Chat said the summer camp helps Vietnamese expats across the world share their sentiments and connect with each other.



For her part, Ngo Hoang Tra My, who is currently studying in the US, said that she has taken part in the summer camp for the third time. The camp is truly a platform for young expats from all over the world to gain more necessary life skills for their future, she added.



After the ceremony, the participants paid respect to President Ho Chi Minh at his museum in Nha Rong Wharf, where he boarded a ship to go overseas to seek a way to liberate the Vietnamese people.



The closing ceremony of the summer camp is set to take place in Phu Quoc island district of Kien Giang on July 18. -VNA