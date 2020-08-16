At the launching of the summer volunteer youth campaign 2020 in July (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – The summer volunteer youth campaign 2020 of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City entered its final day on August 16 with various activities for children in 24 districts and wards at a cost of nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD).



In the outlying district of Can Gio, volunteer youths repaired, painted and decorated a playing ground for children at a cultural house of Ly Hoa Hiep hamlet. The HCYU standing board handed over washbasins to An Nghia elementary school and Doi Lau secondary school.



At Hoc Mon district’s cultural centre, 500 children received dental and heath check-ups, and 5,000 notebooks. Ten scholarships, each worth 5 million VND, and 30 others worth 800,000 VND each were presented to poor children.



In Binh Thanh district, painting contests, free dental and eye check-ups, drowning prevention skill training were also held in 20 wards. Sixty young people also granted gifts to the disabled children living in need at their homes.



The HCYU standing board also handed over 15 scholarships, each valued at 18 million VND, to outstanding and disadvantaged students in the past academic year. Funding for scholarships was sourced from donations of a walking programme to help students to go to school which was held by the HCYU within the framework of the summer volunteer youth campaign 2020./.