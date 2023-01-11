Politics Vietnam’s police officer serves as director at ASEANAPOL Secretariat An official from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) assumed the position of Director for Plans and Programmes at the ASEAN National Police (ASEANAPOL) Secretariat on January 11.

Politics VUFO presents insignia to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on January 11 to present a “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth.

Politics HCM City pushes for realisation of agreements with Australian state Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc on January 11 hosted visiting Treasurer of the Australian state of Victory Tim Pallas, during which they exchanged directions for the promotion of cooperation between two localities.

Politics Speaker of RoK NA’s visit to step up bilateral parliamentary cooperation The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo from January 12-18 is expected to promote parliamentary cooperation between the two nations in a practical and effective manner, contributing to further deepening bilateral relations.