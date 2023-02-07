Tours Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area: “Ha Long Bay on land” Tam Coc in Ninh Binh province is some 90 km south of Hanoi and one of the most spectacular tourist attractions in Vietnam. In the ripening rice season, from late May to early June, the scenic spot leaves a deep impression on visitors with the yellow-green of the rice extending from the edge of rocky mountains to the banks of rivers.

Tours Vietnam-Japan tourism recovers after COVID-19 The Vietnamese Golf Association in Japan (VGAJ) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan jointly organised the 2022 Momiji Open Golf tournament at Katsuura Golf Club in Chiba prefecture.

Tours Da Nang tourism looks to new markets The resumption of international flights to Da Nang has contributed to the recovery of the local tourism sector post COVID-19. The central coastal city is also stepping up promotions in markets that are likely to recover soon, such as those in Southeast Asia and India.

Tours Experiencing driving off-road ATVs in Mu Cang Chai To meet the adventure tourism needs of visitors to mountainous Mu Cang Chai district in Yen Bai province, driving off-road ATVs, or all-terrain vehicles, is being trialled as a tourism offering.