Business Costly investment required to entice QR code users E-wallet firm MoMo launched a cashback programme on November 3 with value of up to 100,000 VND (4.30 USD) per transaction and for four transactions daily at most.

Business EC’s inspectors to check Vietnam’s IUU fishing combat An inspection team from the European Commission’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries will visit Vietnam from November 5 – 14 to conduct the second review of Vietnam’s implementation of recommendations regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to a Vietnamese official.

Business First investor licensed in Cuba’s Vietnamese-built industrial park The Portuguese group Enpromoulds is the first enterprise to set up its plant at the ViMariel Industrial Park, which is located in Cuba’s Mariel Special Development Zone.

Business HCM City to host year’s 4th Vietbuild expo More than 350 companies will showcase their products at more than 1,600 pavilions in this year’s fourth Vietbuild international exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City this week.