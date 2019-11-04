HCM City’s tourism promoted at World Travel Market London
Ho Chi Minh City is joining relevant agencies of Vietnam in a tourism promotion programme at the World Travel Market London (WTM London) 2019 in the UK.
Ben Thanh Market, a popular tourist destination in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
The municipal Department of Tourism said on November 4 that from now through November 6, it is coordinating with the National Administration of Tourism, the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and more than 40 leading tourism companies of the country to take part in the event.
A variety of activities will be organised to popularise images of Vietnam and HCM City, including an exhibition on the southern hub, a programme to introduce destinations in Vietnam, and meetings with partners.
The department noted that Europe has long been one of the key and most stable markets of Vietnam’s tourism sector. Most of European visitors to Vietnam are from Western European nations, whose people prefer travelling, have long stay, and are able to spend much during their holidays. The UK currently ranks 11th among the sources of foreign tourists to HCM City.
WTM London, held in every November, is one of the biggest international travel expos in the world. It is a platform for countries to introduce their tourism products, seek partners and sign contracts.
The event is also a chance for HCM City to advertise local tourism images and provide relevant information for international businesses and travellers, the department added./.