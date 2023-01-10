Travel Vietnam tops list of must-visit international destinations for 2023 Vietnam tops the list of the must-visit countries for a vacation in 2023, which was shared by Managing Director of Southern Travels of India Alapati Krishna Mohan.

Travel Binh Thuan targets 6.5 million visitors in 2023 The south-central province of Binh Thuan, which is hosting the Visit Vietnam Year 2023, aims to attract 6.5 million visitors this year, including 200,000 foreigners, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Videos PM’s conclusions to draw foreign tourist arrivals released The Government Office has recently released Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusions at a conference promoting foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam.

Travel Measures sought to attract visitors from China A conference discussing measures to attract Chinese tourists to Vietnam was held on January 9 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in Mong Cai city, the northeastern border province of Quang Ninh.