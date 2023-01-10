HCM City’s tourism sector focuses on quality, product diversity
Foreigners discover HCM City on cycle rickshaws (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Tourism held a conference on January 10 to announce its planned activities for 2023 with a focus on quality improvement, product diversification, demand stimulation, and digital technology application.
As heard at the meeting, the sector aims to serve 5 million foreign tourists and 35 million domestic visitors, raking in some 160 trillion VND (6.82 billion USD) in revenue.
Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of the department, said it will further complete existing tourism programmes and work with businesses and consultating agencies to develop a set of typical products for the southern largest economic hub.
Attention will also be paid to IT application, domestic cooperation, and human resources development, she added.
Nguyen Trung Khanh, General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), said 2023 is expected to bring about both opportunities and challenges related to the global political and economic situation, therefore the city’s tourism targets are ambitious but possible.
According to the department, the economic hub received nearly 30 million domestic and foreign tourists in 2022, doubling the previous year's figure. Its tourism revenue reached 120 trillion VND (5.1 billion USD), an increase of 171.2% year-on-year./.