Business Pressure on capital market forecast to ease in 2023 Despite many difficulties due to increasing interest rates, the pressure on the capital market is expected to decrease gradually in 2023, experts forecast.

Business Nearly 4,000 tonnes of cargo cleared through Mong Cai border gate Nearly 4,000 tonnes of cargo were customs-cleared in Hai Yen ward, Mong Cai city, in the northern province of Quang Ninh in the first two days of 2023, according to the management board of Mong Cai International Border Gate.

Business Vietnam expects more markets to open to farm produce in 2023 In 2023, the agricultural sector will promote negotiation to open more foreign markets for local farming commodities, said Hoang Trung, director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).