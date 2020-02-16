Politics ASEAN Chairman issues statement on responding to COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as Chairman of ASEAN in 2020, issued a statement on ASEAN’s joint response to the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in the face of complicated development of the epidemic.

Politics HCM City bolsters cooperation with Japanese prefecture Ho Chi Minh City wishes to bolster cooperation with Japanese localities, including Wakayama prefecture, in the coming time, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen said on February 14.

Politics Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh meets Indian President Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh had a meeting with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on February 13, as part of her official visit to India from February 11 to 13.

Politics PM hails EP’s approval of free trade agreement with Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc described the European Parliament’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement as a great event of the year that marks the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-EU diplomatic relations.